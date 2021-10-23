Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 31,308 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 96,224 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSII opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.73 million, a PE ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,186,013 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

