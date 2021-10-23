HelloGold (HGT) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One HelloGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $321,068.31 and $698.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00050498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00206546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010656 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HGT is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

