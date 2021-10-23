Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Hibbett Sports worth $34,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $1,907,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

In other news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $100.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

