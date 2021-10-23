Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stake Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,913 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.26% of Highwoods Properties worth $200,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,328,000 after buying an additional 186,158 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,492,000 after buying an additional 7,184,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,891,000 after buying an additional 128,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,574,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,104,000 after buying an additional 152,666 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,829,000 after buying an additional 26,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:HIW opened at $46.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

