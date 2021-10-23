HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Stake Boosted by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of HollyFrontier worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 20.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.8% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 113,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after acquiring an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 417,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 267.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

