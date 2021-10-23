HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).
Several equities analysts have commented on HSV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
HSV stock opened at GBX 830.50 ($10.85) on Friday. HomeServe has a 52 week low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 924.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 984.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.27.
About HomeServe
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
