Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 65,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.21.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $217.40 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.18 and a 200 day moving average of $224.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $150.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

