Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,930 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,130 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of First Busey worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 90.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.09. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $97.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

