Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,930 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,930 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Spirit Airlines worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $5,687,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 365,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 39,724 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

