Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 35,100 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of TriState Capital worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $31.19.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

