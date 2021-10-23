Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,800 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Forward Air worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 10.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,159,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 119,475 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $5,000,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $4,697,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.41. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $59.24 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

