Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,010 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of CBIZ worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in CBIZ by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $36.24.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.90 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

