Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Brinker International worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 84.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 1,076,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 865,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,509,000 after buying an additional 238,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EAT opened at $44.62 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.01.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

