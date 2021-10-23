Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,250 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of Matrix Service worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matrix Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,498,000 after acquiring an additional 156,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Matrix Service by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,417,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 593,955 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Matrix Service by 23.7% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 648,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 124,109 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Matrix Service by 401.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 468,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 374,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matrix Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $275.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.74. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

