Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Flowserve worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter worth $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLS shares. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Shares of FLS opened at $37.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

