Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 262,178 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,978,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 52,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHB opened at $29.34 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $439.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

