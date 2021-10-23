Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Big Lots worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $24,888,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $15,210,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 123.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 172,824 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth $9,873,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 37.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 80,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

