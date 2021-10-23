Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,320 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Republic Bancorp worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

RBCAA opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $53.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.