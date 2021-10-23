Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 11,400 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $493.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.06.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Funk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

