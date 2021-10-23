Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 12,400 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,914 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.98% of Financial Institutions worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 678.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Financial Institutions news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 2,137 shares of company stock worth $65,648 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $505.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

