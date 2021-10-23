Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 57,620 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,620 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of TechnipFMC worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 14,790.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,826 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,947,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,728,000 after acquiring an additional 186,695 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 242,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.