Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 6,380 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Mueller Industries worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $207,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $49.17 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 31.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.