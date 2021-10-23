Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of G-III Apparel Group worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

