Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Univest Financial worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 67.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $28.99 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $852.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

