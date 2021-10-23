Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

DHIL stock opened at $193.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $194.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 36.93%. The business had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

