Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Mueller Water Products worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after buying an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $660,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $16.25 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

