Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of NVE worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

In other NVE news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $33,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NVEC stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.13. NVE Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 53.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

