Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,840 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Tredegar worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 57.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 451,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,855,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 65,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

