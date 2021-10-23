Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,592 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of International Bancshares worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,075,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,473 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 32,186 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in International Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 523,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,322,000 after buying an additional 91,636 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBOC opened at $42.94 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.27.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

