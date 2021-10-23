Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,780 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of Kimball Electronics worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 17.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 68.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 20,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,575,000 after buying an additional 66,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $730.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.43. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $329.13 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $69,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $514,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

