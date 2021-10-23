Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Village Super Market worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 748,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th.

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

