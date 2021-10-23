Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,950 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of The First of Long Island worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in The First of Long Island by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 12.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $482.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.57. The First of Long Island Co. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $23.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

