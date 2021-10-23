Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Essent Group worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,272,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 518,905 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 696.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $7,355,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.56%.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

