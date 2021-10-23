Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,910 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of Primis Financial worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 44.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 307,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $4,569,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $7,870,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $14,412,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $372.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

