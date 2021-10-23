Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 52.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 39.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

WASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.34 and a one year high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $953.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.