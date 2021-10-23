Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,220 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of MarineMax worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,119,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 28.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,300,000 after buying an additional 419,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after buying an additional 162,127 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 35.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,941,000 after buying an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,906,000 after buying an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of HZO opened at $46.73 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.