Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,350 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Amalgamated Financial worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $552.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

