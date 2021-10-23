Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ABM Industries worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

ABM opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

