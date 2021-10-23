Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,271 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,470 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of First Internet Bancorp worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,569,299 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,875,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 349,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $352.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

