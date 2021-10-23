Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kennametal worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KMT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

KMT stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.