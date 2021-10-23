Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Powell Industries worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 38,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 204,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 160,906 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 145,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of POWL opened at $25.96 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $303.52 million, a PE ratio of 865.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $115.81 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

