Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 10,720 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Rattler Midstream worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTLR opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 4.32.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

