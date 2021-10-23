Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 31,200 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHLX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SHLX opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLX shares. Barclays raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

