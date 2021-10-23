Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Commercial Metals worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 650.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 36.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,119,000 after buying an additional 154,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMC opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

