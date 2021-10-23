Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,219,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.53% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after purchasing an additional 908,442 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMHC opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $308.67 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 85.11%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

