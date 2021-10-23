Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 708.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,209 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,735 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,671,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120,108 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,184 shares of company stock valued at $266,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.