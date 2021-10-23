Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 592.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.21% of Hyliion worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the first quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hyliion by 17.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Hyliion in the first quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.78. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $9,795,000 in the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

