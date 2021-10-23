Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.03

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and traded as low as $6.92. Hysan Development shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 417 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.3705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.95%.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

