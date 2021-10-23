ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) versus Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Head-To-Head Analysis

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get ICU Medical alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ICU Medical and Beyond Air, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Beyond Air 0 0 5 0 3.00

ICU Medical presently has a consensus target price of $283.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.25%. Beyond Air has a consensus target price of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 28.42%. Given Beyond Air’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 8.07% 8.67% 7.41% Beyond Air -2,617.28% -94.09% -68.29%

Volatility & Risk

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICU Medical and Beyond Air’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.77 $86.87 million $6.13 36.86 Beyond Air $870,000.00 261.50 -$22.88 million ($1.27) -7.48

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Beyond Air on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The firm develops LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.