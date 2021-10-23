IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $209,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after buying an additional 437,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,634,000 after buying an additional 84,946 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,781,000 after purchasing an additional 85,085 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $651.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.12 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $658.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $613.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total value of $2,063,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

